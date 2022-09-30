Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

Need plans this weekend? From mariachi festivals to Oktoberfests to King Tut exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Ahwatukee

14th Annual Tukee Fest Rockin’ in the Park

"Bring your blankets and chairs and relax with family and friends while listening to the Splash Band. Let the kids play in/on bounce houses and a rock wall. Enjoy great food, cold beer, and other concessions."

Chandler

23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival

"Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest

"Join us on Saturday, October 1st at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square with our friends from Pedal Haus Brewery! We’ll be having live music all day, featuring local beer, craft cocktails, German fare, games, and a family zone."

Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park Oktoberfest at The Wigwam

"Eins, zwei, drei! Who is ready for a good time? Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Wigwam, in partnership with the City of Litchfield Park, with live music, lawn games, German-inspired cuisine and, of course, beer! Prost!"

Glendale

Monster Jam

"At the event, you will witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill."

Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix Urban Ale Trail

"Long celebrated as a foodie paradise, Downtown Phoenix also boasts one of the most extensive and diverse craft beer scenes in Arizona. Don’t miss your opportunity to taste (and sip) your way through some of the state’s best bars and restaurants.

Each location will be serving three varieties of 4-ounce beer samples for $5 each, plus a complimentary snack. There is no registration necessary, and the Trail can be done in any order."

Guelaguetza

"Enjoy the colorful celebration of Guelaguetza at the Garden. Guelaguetza is an annual indigenous cultural event in Mexico that takes place in the city of Oaxaca. Immerse yourself in art, music, dance and enjoy the flavors of Oaxaca’s eight regions. Join a colorful Oaxacan Calenda (parade), try some spicy and sweet mole, visit the mercado and don’t forget to sample some mezcal."

Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival

"The Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona in partnership with Ocho Rios Jerk Spot and Big Dreamz promotions invites you to our 1st Annual Jamaican Roots, Jerk & Reggae Festival! It’s going to be a fun day full of food, culture, music and vibes from Africa, Jamaica and the Caribbean islands! Come jam with us!"

Scottsdale

Immersive King Tut

"The ground-breaking Immersive King Tut Experience takes you on a mythical journey through the Egyptian afterlife! As pharaoh, Tutankhamun is the sun of his nation. In this immersive experience, you will follow him on his journey through the underworld - will he triumph and bring his people eternal light and prosperity?"









