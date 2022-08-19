Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 20-21
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From baseball to comedy to indie dance parties, here's just a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Aug. 20-21:
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals - Phoenix
Watch the D-backs face off against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are currently trying to keep their four-game win streak alive. The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
- Date: Aug. 19-21
- Time: Varies by day
- Address: Chase Field - 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Cost: $27-$200
- https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets
Dancing for One*N*Ten - Tempe
Community leaders and professional dancers from Tempe Center of the Arts are pairing up and facing off in a competition. Proceeds will benefit one•n•ten, a nonprofit that provides resources for LGBTQ youth.
- Date: Aug. 21
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Address: Tempe Center for the Arts - 700 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
- Cost: $25-$100
- https://onenten.org/dancing/
David Koechner at CB Live - Phoenix
David Koechner, who has starred in Saturday Night Live, The Office, Anchorman, and a myriad of other roles, is performing some live stand-up comedy this weekend.
- Date: Aug. 19-20
- Time: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
- Address: CB Live - 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
- Cost: $25 + two-drink minimum
- https://phxevents.cblive.com/events/55478
Electric Feels Indie Dance Party - Tempe
Jam out to indie rock and dance music at this "experiential party" that's been touring across the country. Next stop: Tempe.
- Date: Aug. 20
- Time: 9 p.m.
- Address: Marquee Theatre - 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
- Cost: $18
- https://www.ticketweb.com/event/electric-feels-indie-rock-marquee-theatre-tickets/12167095
Outdoor Public Market at The Thumb - Scottsdale
Shop, stroll and eat at the newest outdoor farmers market opening in Scottsdale on Sunday. It's located at The Thumb, an iconic landmark that features a BBQ joint, car wash, gift market and gas station all in one.
- Date: Aug. 21
- Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Address: The Thumb - 9393 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.thethumb.com/