Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 20-21

Need plans this weekend? From baseball to comedy to indie dance parties, here's just a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Aug. 20-21:

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals - Phoenix

Watch the D-backs face off against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are currently trying to keep their four-game win streak alive. The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

Dancing for One*N*Ten - Tempe

Community leaders and professional dancers from Tempe Center of the Arts are pairing up and facing off in a competition. Proceeds will benefit one•n•ten, a nonprofit that provides resources for LGBTQ youth.

David Koechner at CB Live - Phoenix

David Koechner, who has starred in Saturday Night Live, The Office, Anchorman, and a myriad of other roles, is performing some live stand-up comedy this weekend.

Electric Feels Indie Dance Party - Tempe

Jam out to indie rock and dance music at this "experiential party" that's been touring across the country. Next stop: Tempe.

Outdoor Public Market at The Thumb - Scottsdale

Shop, stroll and eat at the newest outdoor farmers market opening in Scottsdale on Sunday. It's located at The Thumb, an iconic landmark that features a BBQ joint, car wash, gift market and gas station all in one.

















