Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 20-21

Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:32 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:53 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:46 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:03 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 11:59 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 20-21

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From baseball to comedy to indie dance parties, here's just a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Aug. 20-21:

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals - Phoenix

Watch the D-backs face off against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are currently trying to keep their four-game win streak alive. The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

Dancing for One*N*Ten - Tempe

Community leaders and professional dancers from Tempe Center of the Arts are pairing up and facing off in a competition. Proceeds will benefit one•n•ten, a nonprofit that provides resources for LGBTQ youth.

David Koechner at CB Live - Phoenix

Actor and comedian David Koechner, known for his roles in "Anchorman" and "The Office," is performing on Aug. 18-20 at CB Live at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix.

David Koechner, who has starred in Saturday Night Live, The Office, Anchorman, and a myriad of other roles, is performing some live stand-up comedy this weekend.

Electric Feels Indie Dance Party - Tempe

Jam out to indie rock and dance music at this "experiential party" that's been touring across the country. Next stop: Tempe.

Outdoor Public Market at The Thumb - Scottsdale

Shop, stroll and eat at the newest outdoor farmers market opening in Scottsdale on Sunday. It's located at The Thumb, an iconic landmark that features a BBQ joint, car wash, gift market and gas station all in one.


 


 



 


 