Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From festivals to holiday lights, there's plenty to check out in the Phoenix area on Dec. 9-11.

Chandler

FuelFest Phoenix 2022

"Get ready for an unbelievable day Arizona! FuelFest is back for year 2, and we're going bigger than ever with more racing, and more activities!"

"Fans and drivers can enjoy live drifting with ride alongs, 1/4 mi drag racing, demos by pro drivers, karting, gaming centers, and more!"

Phoenix

Merriment in Melrose

"December 10, 2022 marks the 7th Annual Merriment in Melrose event to raise funding for the award-winning Osborn School District Music Program for Kinder through 8th grade students. The music program provides a vital role in the development of our students by reinforcing their social, intellectual, physical, emotional, cultural, and artistic well-being."

Dec. 10

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

7th Avenue between Mackenzie and Glenrosa

https://www.facebook.com/merriment7ave/

Phoenix Ballet's Nutcracker

"The highlight of the Phoenix Ballet's winter season, the critically acclaimed Nutcracker promises a spirit-lifting, festive evening of enchanting dance and soaring music. The ensemble's artistic director Slawomir Wozniak breathes new life into the Yuletide favorite with inventive, exuberant and often acrobatic choreography that injects a sense of fun and a sprinkling of light-hearted humour into the widely-performed ballet, striking a perfect balance between tradition and innovation."

Phoenix Festival for the Arts

"Phoenix Festival of the Arts is excited to return to Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix to celebrate 10 years of bringing vibrant art, music, & food to downtown Phoenix!"

Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market

"A weekly celebration of local artisans, connection, and community on the sidewalks in the heart of downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. Come out, it’s worth the drive."

Dec. 10

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Churchill

https://sidewalksaturdays.com/

Tempe

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade

"Join us for the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade - the Valley's most unique holiday event and celebrated tradition. Enjoy holiday shopping, festive eats and treats, a dazzling boat parade featuring boats of all shapes and sizes, and a spectacular fireworks show."