Tips to protect cars in the extreme Arizona heat

The hot temperatures are here, with the sun burning up the pavement and roadways - and it can cause problems for cars simmering in the Arizona heat.

AAA has some advice for drivers to take care of their hot cars this summer. Here in Arizona, officials say they get many calls for service for dead batteries.

"In the summer, the heat and vibrations are your battery's worst nightmare," said Aldo Vazquez with AAA. "If you haven’t your battery checked in the last years, it’s important to get it done now."

Another piece of advice from AAA is to be aware of your tires, because the heat can have a big impact on tire pressure. This can cause blowouts while driving.

"Underinflated tires can affect your breaking and handling of your vehicle, so it’s important to make sure they have proper tire pressure to make sure they have proper tread," Vazquez said.

Within the seven states the organization covers in the region, AAA says they receive up to 30,000 calls from people getting locked out of their cars every month. It's crucial to check backseats for this reason to ensure the safety of children and pets in the car.

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







