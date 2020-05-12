Tonto National Forest outside metro Phoenix ups fire restrictions

article

PHOENIX -- Rising temperatures and dried-out grass have pushed a national forest outside Phoenix into further fire restrictions.

Tonto National Forest supervisor Neil Bosworth said enacting State II restrictions will help prevent human-caused wildfires. Campfires already have been banned on all six national forests in Arizona until the end of June because of the coronavirus.

“Arizona’s wet winter has created a carpet of grasses which are now cured and dry due to the recent high temperatures,” Bosworth said. “With the escalating fire danger, we already have seen an increase in human caused fires on the Tonto. Implementing these fire restrictions with other area land management agencies will help prevent human-caused wildfires, reducing risk to firefighters and the public.”

The Tonto National Forest restrictions that went into effect May 12 also prohibit other open flames and limit the use of power combustion tools like chainsaws largely to daylight hours. Smoking is allowed in enclosed vehicles or buildings, or in an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

The state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management also implemented the restrictions across much of Arizona on Tuesday.

Stoves or grills that use propane are allowed.

Taiga Rohrer, Tonto National Forest Fire Management Officer, emphasized the need for the public to be very careful while visiting the forest.

“The cured grasses are especially susceptible to the slightest spark, so it’s important to avoid parking on or driving over dry grass,” Rohrer said. “Motorists also should check to ensure any trailer chains don’t drag, and check the condition of trailer tires and wheel bearing before travelling.”

Violating forest restrictions comes with a potential fine of up to $5,000 and six months behind bars.

For more information about recreation sites and fire restrictions, contact the Tonto National Forest at (602) 225-5200.

Online: https://firerestrictions.us/az

