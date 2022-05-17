2 tractor-trailers, SUV crash in Tonopah, injuring several, DPS says

Three people were hurt in a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on the I-10 east of Tonopah on the night of May 17.

The Department of Public Safety says a truck rolled and split in two near Wintersburg Road. That driver was airlifted to the hospital.

It's unclear how badly the other two people were hurt and how exactly they were involved.

Eastbound traffic is significantly backed up as of 7:50 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

