Traffic delays caused by Memorial Day weekend travelers in Arizona

Interstate 17 northbound was backed up 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City as Arizonans headed north for Memorial Day weekend Saturday morning.

By 3 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said traffic eased and is flowing once again.

