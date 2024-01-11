Train hits, kills pedestrian in Phoenix

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on January 11, north of Sky Harbor Airport near 24th and Jefferson streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male pedestrian with serious injuries.

"Life saving measures were attempted on scene however the man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer. "The train and conductor were contacted. Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation."

The area has since re-opened.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the deadly collision.

The pedestrian's name was not released.

Where the incident happened: