Train hits, kills pedestrian in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
11
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Dust Advisory
from THU 11:09 AM MST until THU 1:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Train hits, kills pedestrian in Phoenix

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Body found along train tracks in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on January 11, north of Sky Harbor Airport near 24th and Jefferson streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male pedestrian with serious injuries. 

"Life saving measures were attempted on scene however the man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer. "The train and conductor were contacted.  Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation."

The area has since re-opened.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the deadly collision.

The pedestrian's name was not released.

Where the incident happened: