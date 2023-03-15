Expand / Collapse search
Train reportedly carrying hazardous materials derails in Mohave County; investigation underway

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:40PM
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix
A map showing the trail derailment that happened in Mohave County on Mar. 15, 2023. article

A map showing the trail derailment that happened in Mohave County on Mar. 15, 2023.

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office confirm a train derailment has occurred within the Northwestern Arizona county.

According to a brief statement released by Anita Mortensen, the train, which as reportedly carrying hazardous materials, derailed near Milepost 9 of Interstate 40.

Officials say there are no reports of any spills at this time. BNSF, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board, have been notified and are investigating.

This derailment came after recent train derailments in other parts of the country. One derailment, which happened in Ohio, also involved a train carrying hazardous materials, and has sparked concerns over its impact on health and local environment.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.