Trump speaks at 'Save America' rally in Florence

Former President Trump returned to Arizona on Jan. 15. He was the keynote speaker at the ‘Save America Rally’ in Florence, and he was joined by a long list of other conservative politicians.

This is his first rally of the new year and many state and local Republican candidates were there, trying to get his endorsement. A couple already have, but he's also expected to push how he lost the election in the state.

"There is a lot of energy on the Republican side of the aisle and the former president brings it," said Stan Barnes, president of Copper State Consulting Group.

Event organizers stated in a press release that "this Save America Rally is a continuation of President Trump's effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes."

Although returning as a former president, he has thousands of supporters in the state. According to the Federal Election Commission, just over 9,000 state residents have donated ore than $441,000 to his Save America PAC through the first six months of last year.

"You either love him or you hate him. There are very few people that feel shoulder shrug about the whole thing"… The 2022 election will be about where the energy is among voters and the Donald Trump voters at this point look most engaged," said Barnes.

The former president lost by less than a half point to Joe Biden, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to lose Arizona in 24 years.

The state has become ground zero for Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ from him by Democrats. He is predicted to continue that mantra, some say that might harm the Republican Party, while others say it will only benefit future candidates.

"The decision by Donald Trump not only to call the 2020 election corrupt but to continue to call it corrupt is a high risk maneuver on his part but so far apparently it’s paying off.. so if you’re Donald Trump letting go of the main theme is not a good idea," said Barnes.

Several Republicans are on the list of speakers, including conservative lawmakers and a couple candidates running for state positions who Trump has already endorsed.

"Does Donald Trump get you to office or not with his endorsement and the conventional wisdom I share is Donald Trump helps a lot.. and if Donald Trump's on your team in the general election that’s going to be the target of your opponents," said Barnes.

Some followers are hoping Trump will announce whether he is running again for president, gaining support by holding these rallies – something he has been teasing, but not given a firm answer to yet.

