Tucson dog walker suffers broken leg after javelina attack

A dog walker was badly hurt after being attacked by a javelina in Tucson, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The 58-year-old was reportedly walking the dog near Craycroft and 22nd Thursday morning when the javelina charged at them.

Wildlife officials say the Tucson resident suffered a broken leg and was treated at the hospital for their injuries.

"Javelina think dogs are coyotes; victims get hurt defending their dogs," officials said on Twitter. "Go the other way ASAP when javelina are seen."

Area where the attack happened: