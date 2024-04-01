Tucson officer killed in crash
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson Police officer died in the line of duty in a crash early Monday morning.
The officer was responding to a call for service when he was involved in a collision near 6th Street and Campbell Avenue, the department said.
The officer was not identified.
Police are expected to release more information on the incident during a news conference on April 1.
"As we grieve, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow department members," Tucson Police said.
Image 1 of 3
▼
A Tucson Police officer died in the line of duty in a crash on April 1, the department said.