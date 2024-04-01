Tucson officer killed in crash

A Tucson Police officer died in the line of duty in a crash early Monday morning.

The officer was responding to a call for service when he was involved in a collision near 6th Street and Campbell Avenue, the department said.

The officer was not identified.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident during a news conference on April 1.

"As we grieve, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow department members," Tucson Police said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Tucson Police officer died in the line of duty in a crash on April 1, the department said.

Map of where the crash happened