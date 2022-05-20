2 people burned in north Phoenix double house fire

Two people were burned in a double house fire in north Phoenix, firefighters said on May 20.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responding to the scene near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue were met with exploding propane tanks and downed power lines.

The fire quickly spread to a nearby home and structures. The fire attack was transitioned to a defensive strategy so that firefighters could prevent flames from spreading any further.

A man in his 30s suffered second and third-degree burns to his arms while trying to save a pet from the fire. A woman in her 60s was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Approximately 40 firefighters were at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

"When I walked out the door there was [sic] flames coming from the neighbor's, and they were starting to get pretty high, so we went back in and tried to get our dogs out," a witness at the scene said. "I went out to get the hose to try to fight the fire while my son was trying to get the dogs out, and he couldn't get them out, he had to get himself out, and here we are."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Multiple people have suffered second-degree burns in a double house fire in north Phoenix, firefighters said on May 20. (Phoenix Fire Department)

