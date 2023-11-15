U.S. Border Patrol agent killed in Cochise County ATV crash

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed in an ATV crash in Cochise County, the sheriff's office says.

At around 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near Chino Road and 5th Street in Douglas on Nov. 14.

"The information received indicated that the sole occupant involved was a United States Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Douglas Station, Tucson Sector," the sheriff's office said.

It's believed the agent was on an ATV headed westbound on International Avenue, responding to reports of illegal border activity.

"Accident investigators noted that the ATV left the roadway before striking a fixed light pole," deputies said.

The agent was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He's identified as Freddy Ortiz, 44.

"U.S. Border Patrol Agent Freddy Ortiz’s on-duty death is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangerous nature of our mission," said John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson Sector. "I am grateful for all the Border Patrol Agents, first responders, and medical staff who attempted to save his life. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones."

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels also sent his condolences.

"It is an incredibly sad day for our brothers and sisters in Border Patrol and we have only the highest level of respect for the job these brave souls do every single day. God bless all of those in his work family and his home family, and know we are here if you need us," he said.

Map of where the crash happened: