United Food Bank supplies hundreds of families in need with food for holidays

Hundreds of folks who could really use the help this Christmas get to help themselves inside the Mesa United Food Bank.

"There's families out there that could really use the help, for example, us," Marisela Flamenco said.

Nearly 500 families wait in line -- each of their stories are different, but their need for a little extra help this Christmas is all the same.

"We have a big family and right now my husband is the only one working," Flamenco said.

Through the "Holiday Help Yourself" free food distribution, these families pick out everything they'd need to pack a little extra in the pantry and put a hot meal on the table for the holidays.

"We try to include a lot of the fixings for your holiday meals, so people that are in poverty or are struggling with food security issues -- they need food too," said Dave Richins of the United Food Bank.

Volunteers who helped say even if it's helping yourself, everyone can use a helping hand.

"It's Christmas time and we know how fortunate we are and we want to share the wealth," Gloria Walker said. "There's a lot of people without food that need help and they really need food, so I came here to volunteer."

The spirit of giving is what the Christmas season is all about.