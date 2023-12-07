Vacant Mesa apartment building caught on fire

Firefighters battled a first-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Mesa.

The fire happened during the overnight hours of Dec. 7, in the area of Country Club Drive. At one point, crews on a ladder truck were spraying water on the flames.

Fire officials say the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

"It was vacant, so it was multiple squatters, we think, were in there," said Cpt. Chris Tiller with Mesa Fire. "We don't know how it started. It will be under investigation. Nobody stayed on scene, so we don't have any injuries."

Video taken by SkyFOX after the fire was apparently mostly extinguished showed part of the building's roof had caved in during the fire.

Where the fire happened