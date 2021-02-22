'Valentine Sally': Woman found dead nearly 40 years ago in Northern Arizona identified

article

A woman who was found dead nearly 40 years ago in Northern Arizona has been identified, authorities said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 22 the woman has been identified as Carolyn Eaton of St. Louis, Missouri. Eaton's body was found on February 14, 1982 along Interstate 40 near Williams.

With help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Missing and Unidentified Person System, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the sheriff's office located and obtained DNA samples from the victim's family and confirmed the body as Carolyn, who went missing after running away from home in 1981.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are working to identify any possible suspects.

