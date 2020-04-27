Valley bedding business creates crucial supplies for hospitals during pandemic

In a Phoenix warehouse, employees of Southerland Bedding are making special pillowcases designed for pop-up hospitals that are working to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pillowcases are unique because they are made of anti-fungal and liquid-proof fabric which is crucial during this time of the virus outbreak.

“Hospital beds perform for everybody and have to perform for a long period of time and most importantly, the ability to sanitize and clean and make sure they don’t have any fluid pass into the body of the mattress it is critically important," said Joe Paveiglianti with Southerland Bedding.

The company typically specializes in mattresses but are now pivoting their business model and are creating thousands of medical grade options for healthcare facilities.

They have made 5,000 pillowcases as well as 1,000 mattresses, so far, and they aren't stopping there.