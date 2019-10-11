Valley family hoping to bring Halloween joy to others by collecting costumes for donation

A Gilbert family is keeping others in mind this Halloween, as they collect Halloween costumes to help out a Valley organization that supports homeless families.

Kelli Parker and her two children, Ava and Kai, are bringing the magic of Halloween to an organization that provides housing for the homeless at the United Methodist Outreach Ministries (UMOM) in Gilbert.

"We just really want to provide them with a fun Halloween for a bunch of kids that maybe wouldn't have that opportunity otherwise," said Parker.

So far, Parker and the kids have only collected about 45 lightly-used costumes.

"We have 45 costumes so far, and our goal is 150 costumes," said Ava.

"It just feels good to help and give back," said Kai.