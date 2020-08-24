Expand / Collapse search
Video conferencing company Zoom resolves morning outages

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 53 mins ago
Technology
FOX TV Digital Team
article

Facade with sign at headquarters of videoconferencing, remote work, and webinar technology company Zoom (ZM) in the Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Video conferencing company Zoom has resolved the issues causing widespread outages that plagues its platform Monday morning.

According to Down Detector — an organization that tracks digital service disruptions — the first reports of the outage came in at 7:40 a.m. ET.

One hour later, more than 6,000 other complaints had been filed.

Most of the problems occurred at the log-in screen. But customers also mentioned issues with the website and server connection.

Down Detector’s outage map shows the East Coast and Midwest as the initial problem areas in the United States. The West Coast flared up as the morning went on.

The United Kingdom also appears to be another hot spot, the map shows.

Zoom was founded in 2011, but rose to prominence in the spring amid the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many employers use the software to conduct business remotely and schools have turned to Zoom to facilitate virtual classroom efforts.

This story was reported from Atlanta.