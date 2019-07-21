VIDEO: Fan loses pants after running on field during Diamondbacks game

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- For the third time in less than a month, a fan is caught running onto Chase Field during a D-Backs game. This time, the fan, who was arrested, was taken by security with his pants falling down.

For 30-year-old Ernesto Flores, it was a "Walk of Shame" that got little more shameful, as he tripped over his pants while being escorted off the field by security. Flores was booked into jail Saturday night.

"I think they should stop the trend. One guy's already done it, 500 guys already done it, so you're not that cool trying to do it again," said Jonathan DeLeon.

"Baseball, I just think everybody's just here to have fun," said Eddie Gardner. "I just think that's pretty much what it is. Some people get carried away with it."

A month ago, 18-year-old Madison Aranda did the same thing, apparently asking Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger for a hug, but was arrested instead for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

"It was kind of sweet. All she wanted was a hug," said Gardner.

The night after Aranda's arrest, a 13-year-old ran onto the diamond before being escorted out to spend a night in detention. One father says that won't happen on his watch.

"No, I think I've raised them well to know not to do something like that, and I'm not gonna bail them out," said DeLeon.

Flores. just like last month's fan on the field, faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the third degree.