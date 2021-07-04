Video shows man escaping from prison van in England

Surveillance footage showed the moment a man escaped from a prison van outside a police station in North Tyneside, England.

The incident happened on May 29.

According to local media reports, Robert Friendship Smith told a guard inside the vehicle that he was feeling unwell. He was rolled a bottle of water under the cell door, but said he was unable to reach it. The door of the cell was then opened slightly so the water could be handed to him.

The security guard was subsequently "distracted" by another prisoner, at which point Smith was able to reach around the door, unhook the chain, open it fully, and exit the vehicle.

Outlets reported that as he ran, a nearby gate was opened to let in a police vehicle. Smith was able to exit through the gate onto a road.

Authorities arrested Smith within the week and he was jailed for six months, according to reports. He had 58 previous convictions.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.