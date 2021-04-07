Video shows Phoenix Trader Joe's employees argue with customer refusing to wear a mask

The city of Phoenix has announced that their mask mandate would remain in place despite the governor's order that cities could no longer enforce those mandates.

This conflict has created confusion for business owners who are having trouble defending their mask requirements without the help or backup from local government - and this was seen in one confrontation caught on camera at a Trader Joe's near 20th Street and Camelback.

In a video taken by Analise Ortiz on April 6, an unmasked customer was asked by multiple employees to either put on a mask, or leave.

"It doesn’t matter what that says. We are following the CDC," an employee was heard saying.

"He’s the governor of the state. The CDC doesn’t apply here," the unmasked customer replied. The customer reportedly also said Gov. Ducey told him that he did not need to wear a mask.

"He walked by us, and kind of turned his head and coughed," said Ortiz. "It was completely disrespectful."

Ortiz says several customers tried to help the workers, and the man eventually left after employees threatened to call police.

