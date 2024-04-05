Expand / Collapse search
By Sam Kosmas
Updated  April 5, 2024 6:28am MST
News
FOX 5 DC

A Virginia worker and his boss were overcome with joy after the employee’s asylum request was granted allowing him to bring his family to the United States from overseas.

ARLINGTON, Va. - A Virginia worker and his boss were overcome with joy after the employee’s asylum request was granted, allowing him to bring his family to the United States from overseas.

Video posted to TikTok on April 1 shows the jubilant scene unfolding at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside the nation’s capital where Frank Fumich and his employee, Bobo, work.

Image 1 of 8

Virginia boss, worker celebrate US asylum request approval (Credit: Frank Fumich via Storyful)

Fumich told Storyful that he met Bobo two years ago and hired him to work at his company at the airport. After learning that he had been separated from his family in Cameroon for five years, Fumich hired an immigration lawyer to help Bobo gain asylum and bring his family to the U.S.

Also captured on video was the joyous reunion between Bobo, his wife, and their daughter a few months later.

Fumich reportedly raised $50,000 through a GoFundMe for Bobo and his family.

