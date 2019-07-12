Volunteers, organizations helping those in need in the Valley to beat the heat

The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days.

According to a tweet made by the National Weather Service Phoenix office on Thursday, temperatures reached 114°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. On Thursday morning, the low temperature at Sky Harbor was 90°F.

The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor is now up to 114°! #azwx

It's tough enough for people who live here, but thousands of teens are in town, getting their own firsthand experience.

The teens are attending the National Church of the Nazarene's Convention. While they're here, they wanted to help the city as a way to give back.

18-year-old Madison Ryan from Cincinnati is hitting the streets of Downtown Phoenix to pass out some life-saving information.

"This talks about the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion so you can stay safe in the summer," said Ryan.

Commuters, workers, and residents who can't stay inside during these scorching temperatures are welcoming the information about where to go to stay cool.

"That is great. It is great," said one person. "I mean, the sun is beating, you know."

Ryan is one of almost 9,000 kids from all over the country who were in town for the National Church of the Nazarene Youth Conference.



"It feels really good, and I am glad I can do this for God, which sounds cheesy but I am happy I am able to be out here helping people," said Ryan.

"They are saying thank you and smiling, which is cool," said Claire Vogelman.

City officials are thankful for the help, as they promote their heat-related campaign to help residents survive.

"This will definitely save lives," said Ted Hentschke with the City of Phoenix Heat Relief Network. "As you saw, we got 2,300 people suffering from heat-related illness. It is too hot. It is crazy."

Ryan, meanwhile, said if she saves one person from a heat-related illness, her mission will be accomplished.

"I think it is really important that people are staying safe because it is extremely hot," said Ryan.

Meanwhile, the Justa Center, located on Jefferson Street and 10th Avenue, filled up with people on Thursday. The facility reached capacity as people went to cool off.

"People who come to our door can get water. If they are in crisis, they'll help them get them where they need to be," said Executive Director Wendy Johnson.

The center has been helping the homeless population in Phoenix for 13 years. Recently, there's been a significant spike in homelessness amongst seniors.

"In the last two years, we've seen a 60% increase in homelessness amongst seniors, and at the rate of the population aging, it's going to get worse," said Johnson.

During a heat crisis, those who are homeless are in serious danger.

"Probably 100 or more seniors are living in their cars or sleeping on the street at night. They are dehydrating all night long," said Johnson.

Nathan Prentis has been going to Justa on and off since 2014.

"If this place wasn't here. I don't know what I would do," said Prentis. "I'd probably be out there, scorching on the sidewalk, looking like a scrambled egg maybe."

There are others that also benefit from the resources.

"Here, I don't get heatstroke including another disease. A very special place to be," said Libby Bernal, who is homeless. "I'm grateful for these people who take the time to take care of us seven days a week."