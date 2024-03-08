VP Kamala Harris visits Phoenix during her 'Fight for Reproductive Freedoms' tour

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in Phoenix on Friday. This was her fourth trip to Arizona since being sworn in.

Harris will deliver remarks during the fifth stop of her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour. The event at South Mountain Community Center is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. MST.

White House officials stated, "During the Vice President’s reproductive freedoms tour, she will host events that highlight the harm caused by these abortion bans while sharing stories of those who have been impacted. Vice President Harris will also hold extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban, call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe, and outline steps the Administration is taking to protect access to health care. Additionally, she will urge attendees to use their voices and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms."

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra participated in the event, along with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and Rep. Greg Stanton (4th District).

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union address by President Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress on March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

"To date, the Administration has taken action to:

Protect access to abortion, including FDA-approved medication abortion;

Defend access to emergency medical care;

Support the ability to travel for reproductive health care;

Strengthen access to high-quality, affordable contraception;

Safeguard the privacy of patients and health care providers; and

Ensure access to accurate information and legal resources."

For more details, see FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Continues the Fight for Reproductive Freedom on WhiteHouse.gov.

After the event, the vice president will head to Los Angeles. On Saturday, she'll be in Nevada.