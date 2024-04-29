Wally the emotional support alligator stolen during trip to Georgia, released into swamp

A Pennsylvania man fears his emotional support alligator is lost forever after the reptile was stolen and released into the wild during a trip to Georgia.

Joie Henney said he was visiting some friends in Georgia when his emotional support alligator named Wally was taken and left in someone's yard.

A trapper, according to Henney, eventually captured Wally and released him into a Georgia swamp with about 20 other alligators.

Henney believes the chances of finding Wally are "slim to none."

Still, there is an active GoFundMe page to support the search for Wally that's earned close to four thousand dollars.