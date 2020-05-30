Walz: White supremacist groups, drug cartels suspected at Minneapolis riots, but reports still unconfirmed

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he suspects white supremacist groups and drug cartels are carrying out some of the violence in Minneapolis, but cannot confirm it at this time.

Both Walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a press conference early Saturday morning they have do not have confirmed reports, but they have gotten intel from national sources that it is the case.

Walz said the widespread riots across the country appear to be part of a coordinated effort by professionals.

“We’re seeing evidence of some pretty sophisticated attempts to cause problems,” the governor said.

Walz said he is in contact with President Donald Trump regarding the situation.

Harrington said that while they have gotten reports of drug cartels “redirecting their sources to restore their drug markets” in the area amid the unrest, but that is a “secondary or tertiary concern as we’re trying to deal with right now life and death situations on the street.”

A fourth night of protests and riots over the death of George Floyd broke out in Minneapolis Friday night, despite an 8 p.m. curfew order and the deployment of the National Guard to the area.