Watch: Young woman wakes up from anesthesia, finds out she has a boyfriend: 'He's so cute'

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Stations

Woman waking up from surgery surprised she has boyfriend

Isabella of Columbia, Tennessee, had this adorable reaction to learning she has a boyfriend who "really likes you."

A young woman waking up from heavy anesthesia was pleasantly surprised to learn she has a boyfriend who "really likes you."

Miranda Smith recorded a video of her daughter Isabella in Tennessee after she had her wisdom teeth removed in early July, according to Storyful. As the sedation begins to wear off, a "loopy" Isabella is sitting in the car with her mom when she’s told that her boyfriend Joey is there to see her.

"You have a boyfriend," her mom says, which prompts an adorably shocked Isabella to respond with, "Really, I do?"

Her mother then asks if she wants to see him, and when she does, the reaction is priceless.

Isabellas post-surgery face when her mom tells her she has a boyfriend (Miranda Smith via Storyful)

"He’s so cute!" she exclaims to her mom.

Isabella, who posted the video on her TikTok page, said she "had a whole crush on my boyfriend of almost 3 years."

"When she woke up, she was still very loopy," Smith said. "She had temporary amnesia …I was able to capture her reaction. This was unscripted and completely genuine."