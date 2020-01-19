‘We want to celebrate his life’: Family remembers loved one killed senselessly at Circle K

A candlelight vigil held Sunday night showcased how loved ones are remembering a man gunned down at a convenience store last weekend.

Sammy Williams, 23, is accused of premeditated murder in the first degree after allegedly killing Deonsay Adams, 30.



Court documents show the suspect was restricted from carrying a weapon, but police say he shot Adams over some words.

Connie Wright will miss seeing her nephew, saying she’ll miss hearing him say “I love you.”

He leaves behind two young children, she said. "He likes to tell jokes, he was smart and he was a loving nephew," Wright said. "We want to celebrate his life and let people know that he has family and people that love him."

The fatal shooting happened outside the Circle K near north 35th and Dunlap avenues. A week later, they lit candles in his memory.

Police say the two got into a disagreement and the short exchange words led to the deadly shooting.

"I would never imagine somebody in our family would get killed shot down and killed for no reason because of some words that were exchanged," Wright said.

Surveillance images from the Circle K helped police identify Williams, leading to his arrest on Wednesday.

Wright says of his arrest, "Thank God they caught him. If he can just kill somebody for no reason, he shouldn't be walking around carrying guns and just shooting people. I'm glad he's caught."

The family is struggling with funeral costs. If you want to help, the family has a Facebook fundraiser set up.