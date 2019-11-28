Wet start to Thanksgiving weekend for people in parts of Northern Arizona

A potential snowpocalypse is knocking on the doors of the Arizona High Country.

So far, it's only been a mixture of rain and snow that is hitting Flagstaff, but officials with the National Weather Service say there's way more to come.

People in Flagstaff began to see the wintry mix Thursday afternoon, leaving the roads wet and a bit slick.

National Weather Service officials say the snow is supposed to hit Thursday night.

Meanwhile, crews are ready to go to clear the road, with the city and ADOT workers working around the clock once snow hits the streets. The City of Flagstaff has 20 trucks and nine road graders to plow main streets and arterials.

As the area prepares for snow, there are some people who just aren't phased by the cold weather. They lined up for Black Friday shopping Thursday afternoon.

"I live in a rural area, so we’re kinda used to that, dealing with the mud, the snow, the rain and whatnot, so we're kinda used to that so it’s not all that scary for us," said Francis Skacey.

ADOT officials are asking people to not travel to the High Country unless they need to, as driving conditions can become difficult, with possible highway closures along the I-17 and the I-40.