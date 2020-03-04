What to look for in travel insurance when booking flights, trips

article

In the two-and-half months since the World Health Organization learned about the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, it's spread to every continent except for Antarctica.

Some travelers decide to still go on their trips and others want to cancel for fears of contracting the deadly virus.

FOX 10 spoke with the McCracken family who thought about canceling their trip but ended up going to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. They're just making sure to take extra precautions like using hand sanitizer and washing their hands more frequently.

Janet Semenova, the cofounder of Boutique Travel Advisors, says there have been cancelations on immediate travel and travel to northern Italy which is now at a level 4 warning, the state department's highest advisory level, as the number of cases increases in the country.

However, Semenova says canceling your big trip may cost you. "There's a lot of investments into these trips. These are once in a lifetime trips for a lot of people, so people aren't jumping on the opportunity to cancel especially because most insurance companies are not going to cover epidemics and coronavirus is considered an epidemic," she explains.

Travel agencies still recommend you get travel insurance, read the fine print and ask if epidemics are covered.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus