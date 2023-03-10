Where is Kristine Gonzalez? Missing for over a year under suspicious circumstances, Phoenix PD says

A Valley mother is hoping for answers in the disappearance of her daughter. 28-year-old Kristine Gonzalez has been missing since August 2021 and police say the circumstances are suspicious.

Inez Jimenez just wants a sign that her daughter is alive and okay.

"It's the worst thing a parent can go through, to have a missing child, because you don’t even know whether to grieve or not, you know? I just want to know if she’s okay," she said.

On August 26, 2021, Kristine Gonzalez was believed to be in the area of 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street and 11 p.m. There's a gas station and resting spot for truck drivers.

Inez has no idea what her daughter was doing there.

Kristine is 28, a wife and mother who lives with cerebral palsy. She also needs medication for her daily seizures.

"When she has those seizures, her muscles tense up and she alks more with a limp," said Inez.

Days later, Inez got in contact with the friend who Kristine was supposed to be with, but that woman did not know where she was.

"She's never drov a day in her life because of her disability, so it was just hard for me to believe that she would just walk off when she doesn't have.. she wouldn't even know where to go."

Since that August day, Inez says there have been no social media trace of Kristine, as well as financial transactions.

"I'll never give up looking for my daughter. I just want her to come home. And I just wanna know that she's safe."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, and there is a possible cash reward of $1,000. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Arizona Missing Persons Cases - 2023