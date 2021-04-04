Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire burns over 2,100 acres along Gila River near I-8 and Dateland

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Arizona fire crews are battling a wildfire that has burned over 2,100 acres near Interstate 8 and Dateland since April 2.

The "Gila Fire" sparked Friday afternoon on private land along the Gila River and was originally reported as a 10 to 15-acre fire.

The flames exploded to more than 1,000 acres on Saturday and doubled in size on Sunday. 

Crews are conducting burnout operations to slow its spread, and the fire is currently at 50% containment.

No injuries have been reported.

