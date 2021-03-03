Winds up to 55 mph blowing across the Phoenix metro area, NWS issues advisory

The National Weather Services has issued a wind advisory for the Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, and northwest Valley of the Phoenix metro area.

The advisory is set to expire at 8:00 p.m. MST on March 3.

During the late afternoon hours, gusty winds were kicking up dust across our central and lower deserts. Pinal County is now under an Air Quality Warning, as dust could elevate concentrations to dangerous levels.

"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution," read the National Weather Service advisory.

According to NWS, a wind advisory means sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 miles per hour are expected, or wind gusts between 40 and 58 miles per hour.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com