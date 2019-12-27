Wintry weather making highways slick across Arizona

Wintry weather made highways across much of Arizona slick due to rain and snow Friday.

Snow fell in higher elevations in a broad area extending from Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to southeastern Arizona, including along Interstate 10 east of Benson.

The National Weather Service’s forecasts for Friday included new snowfall of up to 5 inches in Show Low and up to 3 inches in Flagstaff.

The state Department of Transportation warned of slippery road conditions and urged travelers to “adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly.”

The weather service's office in Phoenix said the current system would exit south-central Arizona Saturday and then be followed by a weaker system Monday and Tuesday.