Wisconsin DHS: Teachers, child care workers to get vaccine in March

By AP author
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. - Teachers and child care workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services' announced that educators and child care workers will be eligible around March 1. Those groups include all staff that work in public and private school programs, regulated child care, out-of-school programs, virtual learning support and community learning center programs. All staff at Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs, preschools and Head Start programs are included as well. So are college instructors and staff who have direct student contact.

Public-facing essential workers also will be eligible around March 1. That group includes 911 dispatchers, bus drivers, farmers, grocery workers. Workers who support health care infrastructure, residents and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums and student dorms and people enrolled in long-term care programs through Medicaid also will be eligible then.

The health department cautioned, however, that the start date could fluctuate depending on the amount of vaccine the state receives from the federal government. The state is currently receiving about 70,000 doses per week, the department said.

Front-line health care workers, nursing home residents, firefighters, police, prison staff and anyone at least 65 years old are already eligible.

