Woman, children saved from burning apartment fire in Phoenix

A woman and her kids are safe after a fire broke out on May 18 at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. A woman says she had to throw herself and her two daughters from a second-story unit to escape the flames.

"We were sleeping, and I just heard someone knocking, it sounded on a window, so I went out to look at the window and I didn't see anyone, so I just opened my front door and I seen flames halfway already covering my front door, so I just panicked. I woke up my daughter, I told her to grab our puppies, and I just went to my room, I closed my door, and I started screaming out the back door for help," she said. "This gentleman that was passing by jumped over the fence, he said, ‘I'll help you, throw your girls out the window' so I started throwing them each, one by one, and he caught them, and then I looked back, and my room was already filled with smoke, so I had no other choice but to throw myself out the window as well."

Four units were affected by the fire, and 10 people at the apartment complex were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A woman says she had to throw herself and her two daughters from a second-story unit to escape the flames. (KSAZ-TV)

GoFundMe: Claudia’s Emergency Fund

