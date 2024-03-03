Woman dead, 2 others hurt in Phoenix crash

A woman is dead and two other people were injured in a crash Sunday morning, the police department said.

The crash happened on March 3 around 10:45 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult female passenger of one of the vehicles with serious injuries. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital; however, she did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The woman hasn't been identified.

The two cars involved and the victims stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: