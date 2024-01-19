Woman dies after being found stabbed in Laveen
LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police say a woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Friday morning near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 19 and found the woman with at least one stab wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was not identified.
No suspect information was released.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.