Woman dies after being found stabbed in Laveen

Police say a woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Friday morning near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 19 and found the woman with at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was not identified.

No suspect information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of area of the incident