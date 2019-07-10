Woman dies after falling on metal straw that went through her eye and impaled her brain

A British woman died after falling and being impaled by a metal straw she was using in her home, according to inquest details released earlier this week.

Elena Struthers-Gardner, 60, sustained a traumatic brain injury when the 10-inch metal straw went through her eye and pierced her brain on Nov. 22, 2018, in her Dorset home. The details of her gruesome death became public Monday during an inquest.

Her death was ruled an accident and a coroner's report stated that people should take "great care" when using metal straws.

Her wife, Mandy, found her partner lying in a doorway between the kitchen and living room, according to The Sun.

"She was making unusual gurgling sounds. Her glass cup was lying on the floor still intact and the straw was still in the jar," Mandy said. "I noticed the straw was sticking into her head."

Struthers-Gardner was rushed to a hospital but doctors said her injury was so severe she would likely not survive. She was eventually taken off life support.

The 60-year-old retired jockey had mobility issues stemming from a horse-riding accident. It caused multiple fractures on her spine and caused scoliosis, which left her prone to falling, according to The Daily Echo.

Officials learned she was dependent on alcohol after her fentanyl pain medication was reduced, but toxicology reports showed that none of that was present when she died.