Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hondah on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on Thanksgiving.

The White Mountain Apache Police Department says the crash happened Nov. 23 around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 73, just south of the Hon-Dah Casino.

Authorities say the driver and car involved fled the scene.

Police didn't identify the victim, but loved ones say Iris Billy, 30, was killed in this crash.

Iris Billy. Photo courtesy of Roblena Tate

On Nov. 24 at 9 p.m., police said, "Regarding the vehicular fatality involving a pedestrian, an arrest has been made."

No more information was provided about the person who was arrested.

We've reached out to the White Mountain Apache Police Department several times for information on the suspect and did not hear back.

Map of the area where the crash happened: