Woman killed, man badly hurt in early morning Phoenix shooting

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, July 5.

At around 3:45 a.m., police say they responded to reports of a shooting near 50th Lane and Thomas Road. When they got there, they found a scene "where clearly a shooting had occurred."

As officers were investigating, they got word that a woman and man were dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man is in the hospital with serious injuries. As for the woman, she died at the hospital and is identified as 21-year-old Abriana Ma’Kehia Paxton.

Police believe several people were arguing at a gathering in the area when the shooting happened.

"The Phoenix Police Department strongly encourages those that may have heard or seen something to please contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case," police said.

No more information is available.

Where the shooting happened: