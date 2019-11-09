Woman on bicycle dies after being hit by Jeep in Phoenix

Police say a woman on a bicycle is dead after she was hit by a Jeep in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the fatal collision happened Friday night at 8:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Thomas Road when a 42-year-old woman was hit by a Jeep Patriot after she was doing circles in the center turn lane while waiting for traffic to clear.

When she entered the eastbound lanes, she was hit by the Jeep.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

A second bicyclist may have also been hit by the same Jeep, but police say the second bicyclist left the scene on foot and left a bicycle in the road. It's unclear if they were injured.

The 25-year-old driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene after the collision. Impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Police say the roadway was closed for several hours due to the investigation. It has since been reopened.