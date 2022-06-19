Woman says she was being assaulted by her boyfriend when she shot and killed him, Phoenix Police say

A woman who says she was being abused by her boyfriend shot him, and he died at the hospital soon after, Phoenix Police say on June 19.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue, says Donna Rossi with the police department.

"When they got there officers contacted an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. While on scene, the adult female suspect (girlfriend) returned to the scene and reported the suspect had been assaulting her when she fired the handgun at him," Rossi said.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries. The woman, the victim's girlfriend, was detained.