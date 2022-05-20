Woman shot in Tempe, man detained: police

Expand / Collapse search
By Brent Corrado
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is in police custody after a woman was shot during the early-morning hours of May 20 in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. at a home near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A man was detained in connection to the shooting. There are no other suspects.

No identities were released.