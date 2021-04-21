Expand / Collapse search

WWII veteran celebrates her 100th birthday in Phoenix with family, parade

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Community organizes parade to honor WWII veteran who turns 100

Stella Sgro was a drill sergeant during World War II, and was an air raid warden. The parade was held outside of her home at Christian Care Health Center.

PHOENIX - An entire Valley community came together to honor a World War II veteran turning 100-years-old on Wednesday, April 21.

Stella Sgro was a World War II Drill Sergeant and Air Raid Warden.

To celebrate her milestone birthday and all of her accomplishments, the community came out to show her love with a parade outside of her home at Christian Care Health Center.

"We really like just bringing joy to these patients in hospice. We know it is tough on them, tough on their families," says an organizer.

The celebration was all made possible by the Dream Catchers Foundation at Grand Canyon University.

To honor Sgro's service for the country and to honor her life, the Patriot Guard Riders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans Affairs and Equine Therapy Groups sent her birthday wishes as they walked by.

Her family says they are most proud of her service for our country, her involvement in civil rights marches, like the Selma to Montgomery March, and her kindness.

They say a celebration like this means the world to her after an incredibly tough year of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I was very surprised': Valley veteran gifted free car
slideshow

'I was very surprised': Valley veteran gifted free car

A Valley veteran who was wounded in combat in 2015 was gifted a brand new, payment-free car on Wednesday. "I was very surprised. I am surprised about the whole thing."

Fire dispatcher loses home in Margo Fire, now living at fire station
slideshow

Fire dispatcher loses home in Margo Fire, now living at fire station

As a woman was at work in Pinal County, she learned her home had been destroyed by the Margo Fire in April. She lived there for more than 50 years.