WWII veteran celebrates her 100th birthday in Phoenix with family, parade

An entire Valley community came together to honor a World War II veteran turning 100-years-old on Wednesday, April 21.



Stella Sgro was a World War II Drill Sergeant and Air Raid Warden.

To celebrate her milestone birthday and all of her accomplishments, the community came out to show her love with a parade outside of her home at Christian Care Health Center.

"We really like just bringing joy to these patients in hospice. We know it is tough on them, tough on their families," says an organizer.

The celebration was all made possible by the Dream Catchers Foundation at Grand Canyon University.

To honor Sgro's service for the country and to honor her life, the Patriot Guard Riders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans Affairs and Equine Therapy Groups sent her birthday wishes as they walked by.

Her family says they are most proud of her service for our country, her involvement in civil rights marches, like the Selma to Montgomery March, and her kindness.

They say a celebration like this means the world to her after an incredibly tough year of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.