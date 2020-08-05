Expand / Collapse search

WWII veteran honored by Trump at Phoenix rally dies

By FOX 10 Staff
Phoenix
PHOENIX - A World War II veteran who was carried to his seat during a Trump rally in Phoenix and later recognized by the president has died.

Ervin Julian passed away on July 30, according to his son. His family plans to hold memorial services for him on Oct. 25 and 26 in Surprise.

Two men were seen carrying the 100-year-old veteran to his seat at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in February, and video of that moment went viral on Twitter. 

The veteran will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, his son said.

President Trump had recognized him during the rally, signing his hat and giving him a gold coin.

