YCSO: Fraud suspect purchased over $1,000 in items with stolen credit card

article

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a credit card fraud suspect.

Officials say deputies contacted the victim, who resides in Paulden, on July 9. Her credit card company had notified her about suspicious charges on her account between June 21 and June 23.

"The victim noted she has possession of her card but that someone apparently obtained and used her account information to make unauthorized purchases," stated YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

Over $1,000 in items were purchased at various stores including Safeway in Flagstaff, a Wal Mart and IHOP restaurant in Prescott Valley. A card was used in all of the transactions.

"Deputies contacted Wal Mart and they provided security video footage of the suspect making two purchases on June 22, 2020," said D'Evelyn. "Deputies also contacted IHOP and secured video footage of the same suspect using the victim’s account information to make a purchase."

Advertisement

According to YCSO, the suspect was seen driving away in a white, late 2000s model Ford Ranger pickup truck. She is described as white, heavy set, appromimately 50 years old with longer dark hair.

If you can identify the suspect, call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You can receive a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Online: http://yavapaisw.com