YCSO looking for information on shooting suspect

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify to a suspect who shot at a home, shot at vehicles and slashed tires in late April and early May.

Deputies say that the suspect was in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane in Cottonwood, Arizona on April 25 and shot at least two vehicles. Two other vehicles had their tires slashed, and another bullet had struck an occupied home.

Over a week later, on May 3, witnesses said they heard gunshots in the same area. Officials say they found two vehicles with tires slashed and two other vehicles that had been hit by bullets again.

Anyone with information on his case should call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or visit http://www.yavapaisw.com/.